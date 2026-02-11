SCCI to launch 36th Sharjah Ramadan Festival on 15 February

SHARJAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will launch the 36th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 from 15th February to 25th March across all cities and regions of the emirate, including the Central and Eastern regions.

Held under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in Heart of Sharjah”, the festival coincides with the UAE’s Year of Family and reflects SCCI’s commitment to strengthening community engagement and promoting social cohesion through a distinctive Ramadan experience.

The 39-day event forms part of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 campaign, which began on 1st December and runs until 25th March. It will feature participation from major shopping centres, retail outlets and international and local brands, alongside promotional campaigns, raffle draws and cultural initiatives aimed at enhancing consumer engagement and supporting retail sector growth.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, said the continued organisation of the festival over more than three decades underscores its ability to meet evolving community expectations and retail sector demands. He noted that this year’s programme places particular emphasis on family-focused activities combining entertainment, education and shopping while promoting social values.

Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said the 2026 edition offers a diversified portfolio of activities targeting shoppers, families, children, youth and sports enthusiasts. She highlighted competitions and prize campaigns designed to boost visitor participation through an integrated marketing strategy blending entertainment with high-value incentives.

The festival will also act as a strategic partner to the Ramadan Nights exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, allowing exhibition visitors to enter the festival’s main raffle draw and strengthening cross-event promotional integration.

Key attractions include the Young Influencer initiative, engaging children through interactive platforms, and the Your Iftar Is Ready event, highlighting the humanitarian and charitable spirit of Ramadan.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions has also featured prominently at the Sharjah Light Festival, with a dedicated family pavilion at the Light Village. The pavilion includes a retail outlet for Shamsa, the campaign’s child-friendly mascot, offering branded merchandise until 22nd February in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The campaign further extended to schools through interactive performances by the Shamsa character, delivering educational and social awareness messages. In addition, the Reading Carnival organised by Al Shaima Girls' School-Cycle 3, with participation from 13 schools, distributed 150 incentive gifts to encourage literacy and knowledge development among students.