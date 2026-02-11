Saif bin Zayed attends Kuwait Embassy National, Liberation Days reception

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the UAE on the occasion of the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, held at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations on the national occasion to Jamal Mohammed Al-Ghanim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, expressing his sincere wishes to the leadership, government and people of the sisterly State of Kuwait for continued progress and prosperity.