369 horses from 111 countries set to compete in Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship (Title Show) is set to kick off this Friday evening at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with approximately 369 horses participating, 255 of which are from within the UAE while 114 are from abroad, and are representing 11 countries – highlighting the capital’s leading role in preserving the heritage of Arabian horses while elevating its status towards further global prominence.

A press conference held today at the Etihad Arena saw the details of the championship announced, as Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and Eidha Al Menhali, Head of Activities and Events at the EAHS, as well as several officials and media representatives.

Al Harbi opened the conference by welcoming attendees and conveying the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), as well as the greetings of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of the EAHS, along with their best wishes for success to all participants.

The event is scheduled to take place between 13th and 15th February 2026, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Al Harbi stated that the championship is one of only seven “Title” shows worldwide and is classified among the events with the most stringent qualification requirements globally, reflecting its prestigious standing and the high level of trust it holds amongst owners and breeders.

Furthermore, Al Harbi stated that the championship attracts some of the finest Arabian horse bloodlines, as a total of 230 owners are participating – 161 of them from within the UAE and 69 from abroad. The total prize money peaked at €4 million, further enhancing competitiveness and reinforcing its position among the world’s premier Arabian horse championships.

The “Rabdan” judging system will be used in the championship as revealed by Al Harbi, which was developed by the EAHS in coordination with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, ensuring the highest levels of transparency and integrity in judging procedures with the best technological practices in championship management—aligning with the UAE’s leadership in adopting innovative smart solutions across various different sectors.

Wrapping up the conference, Al Harbi wished all participants success and noted that hosting the championship for the third time on Yas Island—one of the top leading entertainment destinations in the region—adds a special and distinctive organisational and tourism dimension, offering visitors a comprehensive experience with a blend of authentic Arabian horse heritage and advanced modern organisation at a world-class venue.

Lulwa Al Mansoori stated that the championship witnessed significant interest from owners both locally and internationally. Registration opened via the Society’s website and platform on January 12, and within the first hour alone, a total of 116 horses had been registered. By the end of registration, the figure had reached 369 horses from within and outside the UAE.

Al Mansoori added that the judging system set to be implemented ensures the highest standards of integrity. The EAHS has also adopted best practices to guarantee transparent judging, with judges for classes and championships selected automatically by the system without human intervention.

Meanwhile, Eida Al Menhali confirmed that all organisational and technical preparations for the championship have been concluded successfully, as quarantine facilities have been prepared with the highest standards, and the warm-up area has been upgraded to ensure the readiness and comfort of the horses.

Al Menhali also noted that the championship’s visual identity was inspired by the traditional Arabian saddle, symbolising the historical and aesthetic significance of authentic Arabian horsemanship.

The first day’s events (Friday) will begin at 10:00 with the Yearling Fillies Class (A & B), followed by the Two-Year-Old Fillies Class (A & B), then the Three-Year-Old Fillies Class (also divided into A & B), before concluding with the Mares Class (four years and above, A & B).