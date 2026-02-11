UAE consolidates position as global AI leader with 42% of institutions classified as 'AI Leaders'

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has consolidated its leading international position as one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence leaders, with a recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) classifying 42 percent of business institutions in the country as “AI Leaders”.

The study confirmed that UAE institutions are keeping pace with global counterparts and demonstrating exceptional progress in deploying advanced technologies.

The study, titled “Unlocking Potential: How GCC Organizations Can Convert AI Momentum into Sustainable Value at Scale,” surveyed 200 senior executives and assessed 41 digital capabilities across seven sectors. It showed that 37 percent of institutions in the UAE have already reached the “scaling” stage of digital maturity, reflecting a decisive shift from limited pilot projects to comprehensive implementation. The UAE leads the region with an average maturity score of 46 points, while only 13 percent of institutions were classified as lagging.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Lars Littig, Managing Director & Partner and Middle East Leader of the Tech & Digital Advantage practice at Boston Consulting Group, said the UAE’s notable progress as an advanced market, and the classification of a significant proportion of its institutions as leaders, directly reflects the strength of strategic investments in infrastructure and the firm commitment to the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

He added that GCC institutions, including those in the UAE, are achieving significantly higher returns through AI adoption, demonstrating that substantial public and private sector investments are successfully translating into measurable value. This is clearly reflected in the direct financial impact, as institutions classified as “AI Leaders” in the GCC deliver 1.7 times higher total shareholder returns and 1.5 times higher operating profit margins compared to slower adopters.

At the regional level, the study showed that GCC countries have successfully narrowed the adoption gap with global markets, with 39 percent of organisations in the region now classified as AI Leaders compared to a global average of 40 percent. The findings highlighted exceptional leadership by the GCC public sector, which achieved the highest AI maturity levels globally among all markets included in the study. This reflects a fundamental transformation in how regional institutions approach technology. The study also pointed to the region’s forward outlook, noting that 38 percent of GCC institutions have already begun testing advanced “agentic AI” applications.