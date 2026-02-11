Nahyan bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attend Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, have attended the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, running until 15th February across various locations in Abu Dhabi.

During their visit to the events at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses toured the various competitions, particularly the chess competitions held in different categories, praising the competitors' high-level skills in concentration and strategic planning, reflecting the growing status of mind sports.

During their visit to the organisers zone, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the leadership's support for international sporting activities, and promoting their presence on the emirate's sporting agenda.

Their Highnesses commended the organisational standards of the competitions and the diversity of the event’s programme, reflecting Abu Dhabi's leadership as a global platform for hosting multi-sport events and its ability to provide a comprehensive competitive environment that meets the highest international standards.