Emirates Jumping Cup, Longines League of Nations open in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) have announced the start of the second edition of The Emirates Jumping Cup (CSIO5*), taking place from 11th to 15th February, alongside the opening leg of the third season of the Longines League of Nations 2026.

The event brings together the world’s top 10 ranked teams alongside the UAE national team, with 203 riders and 313 horses representing 37 nations competing over five days at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. The competitions are held under FEI supervision, with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and title sponsorship from Longines.

The Longines League of Nations features the UAE alongside the United States, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and Brazil.

Abu Dhabi marks the first qualification leg, with eight teams set to advance to the Final. Subsequent qualifiers will be staged in Ocala, United States (18th–22nd March), Rotterdam, Netherlands (18th–21st June), and Saint-Tropez, France (17th–20th September), before the Final at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona, Spain, from 1st–4th October 2026.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by Sultan AlYehyaei, Board Member of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and President of the Show Jumping Committee; Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director of Community Sports at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Aine Power, Executive Director of Sport and Games at the FEI; Anthony Lowry, Equestrian Director at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club; and Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Support Services at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

The Organising Committee confirmed the commencement of veterinary inspections for five-star horses arriving from Europe, the GCC and within the UAE. The schedule includes CSI2* opening classes, a warm-up class for CSIO5* horses, and the official Chefs d’Equipe meeting for Longines League of Nations teams.

Competition began on Thursday with two CSI2* classes at 09:00, followed by the first CSIO5 class at 15:30 and the Longines Grand Prix qualifier at 19:00.

Friday’s programme continues with CSI2 competition at 09:45 and a CSIO5 class at 14:30. Teams will parade at 18:00 ahead of the Longines League of Nations first round at 18:30, with the top eight returning at 21:00 for the decisive second round.

Saturday features Children and Junior classes alongside remaining CSI2 competitions, including the CSI2 Longines Grand Prix. Sunday concludes with youth classes and two CSIO5 competitions, culminating in The Emirates Jumping Cup presented by Longines from 16:00.

Sultan AlYehyaei said the championships represent a significant milestone in global equestrian sport and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading international sporting destination.

“These championships reflect the UAE’s continued cooperation with the FEI and confirm our commitment to hosting major global sporting events,” he said, adding that they enhance the competitive capabilities of Emirati riders through direct engagement with elite international athletes.

Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi highlighted Abu Dhabi’s capacity to host world-class competitions in line with the highest organisational and technical standards, affirming Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to delivering an exceptional edition.

Aine Power expressed satisfaction with preparations at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, noting that the venue provides an outstanding platform for both athletes and horses and that the FEI looks forward to an exciting opening leg of the 2026 series.

Anthony Lowry confirmed the venue’s readiness, stating that the sand arena, recognised as the world’s first hybrid indoor and outdoor surface, offers a unique and advanced competition environment.

The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation reiterated its commitment to providing all necessary facilities and organisational support to ensure the success of both championships in line with international standards.