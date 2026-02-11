Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation to host 'Echoes of Fez' concert at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its Spiritual Series, Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) will present the UAE premiere of Echoes of Fez, an exclusive inshad concert by the Moroccan Ensemble for Andalusian Music featuring renowned Moroccan vocalist Noureddine Tahiri Jouti, during Ramadan, on 1st March 2026.

Organised in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the UAE and Louvre Abu Dhabi, Echoes of Fez will take place at Louvre Abu Dhabi, inviting audiences into an immersive musical journey that honours tradition, devotion and shared cultural memory.

The concert will feature a curated repertoire of Andalusian and Moroccan musical forms and spiritual pieces, including san‘a, tawshiya, muwashshah and zajal, performed across a range of classical Arabic poetic metres and modal systems.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, and in the spirit of the values of coexistence and human fraternity that define this sacred time, we present the UAE premiere of Echoes of Fez, led by the renowned Moroccan vocalist Noureddine Tahiri. This performance is presented in partnership with the Moroccan Embassy in the UAE and Louvre Abu Dhabi, as part of our Spiritual Series.”

“By reviving masterpieces of spiritual chant, Prophetic praise and devotional invocation drawn from Arabic poetry, Andalusian heritage and muwashshahat, and through more than 23 traditional works performed by seven leading vocalists and instrumentalists from the Moroccan Ensemble for Andalusian Music, we seek to embody our enduring cultural values and preserve them for future generations,” she concluded.

Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, said, “The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the United Arab Emirates is pleased to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Louvre Abu Dhabi to present the ‘Echoes of Fez’ concert as part of ADMAF’s Spiritual Series. The performance embodies the richness and authenticity of Morocco’s Andalusian musical heritage, rooted in profound spiritual and human values. This distinguished cultural event reflects the deep cultural ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, while underscoring the role of music as a bridge for dialogue and human connection, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Shaikha Alzaabi, Acting Cultural Programming Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, “Echoes of Fez reflects Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to providing meaningful cultural experiences for residents and visitors that honour heritage and deepen understanding. This performance brings the spiritual traditions of Morocco to the heart of Abu Dhabi, through collaboration with the Moroccan Embassy in the UAE and ADMAF. We are proud to present a programme that celebrates spiritual and poetic expression, offering our audiences a moment of reflection during Ramadan.”

Born in Fez, Morocco, Tahiri Jouti will perform his signature music, grounded in Arabic-Andalusian and traditional Moroccan musical practices, with a deep engagement in both spiritual and poetic expression. Tahiri Jouti's performance – accompanied by an ensemble of talented vocalists and traditional instrumentalists – will include a rich tapestry of contemplative devotional works and expressive Andalusian melodies, characterised by intricately woven vocal lines, meticulously crafted harmonies and a reflective atmosphere attuned to the spirit of Ramadan.

The evening will focus primarily on Prophetic praise – Madih Nabawi – and spiritual poetry, drawing from classical Arabic texts and traditional Moroccan musical structures. Designed to unfold progressively, moving from contemplative invocation to elevated collective expression, the programme will create a coherent spiritual and musical arc in harmony with the spirituality of the holy month, the cultural uniqueness of the UAE community and the public engagement role played by Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The talented ensemble accompanying Tahiri Jouti comprises Tehami Belhouat playing qanun, Mohamed Fahd Ronda playing oud, Slim Ameri playing violin, Mohamed Hamza Ameri playing tar and Abdel Fattah Ameri playing darbuka.

The concert will be presented at Louvre Abu Dhabi on 1st March 2026 at 21.30.