20th Trial Race at Jebel Ali Racecourse concludes

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority announced the participation of 20 Arabian and Thoroughbred horses in the 20th trial race held today at Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai, consisting of four races over distances of 800 and 1000 meters.

The Authority stated that 15 Arabian horses took part in three races, including six horses making their debut and nine that had previously competed.

It also noted that one race was held for Thoroughbred horses, featuring five horses, four of which were competing for the first time, in addition to one horse with prior race experience.