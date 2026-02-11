UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa Meeting of 2026

NEW DELHI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the first BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa Meeting of 2026, held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, from 9th to 10th February.

The UAE delegation was led by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

Under the theme ‘Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability’, the Indian presidency introduced four key pillars that will guide BRICS engagements for the year: Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.

The meeting discussed the priorities set out by the Indian presidency, including expanding cooperation on people-to-people exchanges, health, agriculture, economy and finance, energy, institutional development, and global governance reforms.

Sharaf also represented the UAE at the meeting between the heads of the participating delegations with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

The UAE's participation in BRICS meetings underscores its commitment to multilateral international cooperation and coordinated joint global action as the optimal approach to addressing global challenges, in line with efforts to reinforce peace, stability, and global prosperity.