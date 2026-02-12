Agricultural pavilion showcases ‘Al Jarab’ at Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The agricultural pavilion at the 23rd Sharjah Heritage Days drew strong visitor interest, featuring a live demonstration of the traditional “Al Jarab” craft by Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al Shehhi.

Al Shehhi explained how the green fronds are collected and dried in the sun until they turn yellow, before the women weave and sew them to create this traditional container used for storing dates.

He explained that after being stored in Al Jarab (Palm leaf bags), the dates were transferred to the "Madbasa", where date syrup was added along with fennel, ginger, black cumin seeds, and lemon leaves. The dates were left to ferment for two to three months before being transported on donkeys, a scene that reflects aspects of agricultural life in the past.

Al Shehhi also showcased the different types of dates cultivated, such as Barhi and Kas Habash, and explained the stages of the date's journey from the palm tree to the date itself. In addition, he demonstrated the crafting of ropes from palm fibres and their use in building traditional structures, rooms, and decorative items.

The pavilion featured an exhibition of diverse agricultural products and vegetables. Also present was Maryam Ali Rashad, who has been crafting palm-leaf bags for over ten years, showcasing examples of her handicrafts. Traditional farming tools used in the past for harvesting and pruning trees were also on display.

Visitors were introduced to a variety of agricultural products, including tomatoes and eggplants, grown by farmer Yousef Rashid Al-Jumaili, who inherited the trade from his ancestors. Traditional pickles such as lemons and harissa (chili paste) were also on display, along with an explanation of the old irrigation system, known as "Al-Yazra," and its components: the well, basin, and parts made from palm fronds.

The pavilion highlighted the enduring connection between Emiratis, the land and the palm tree, underscoring the role of traditional agriculture in the country’s cultural memory.