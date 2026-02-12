ADNOC Drilling reports net profit of $1.45 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Drilling company on Thursday announced its fourth quarter (4Q) and full year (FY) 2025 results, with revenue rising 22 percent year-on-year to US$4.9 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to $2.2 billion, while net profit increased 11 percent to $1.45 billion. Total dividends for 2025 reached $1 billion.

FY 2025 results translated this momentum into record profitability and cash generation, driven by sustained rig utilisation, resilient long-term contracts and accelerated adoption of AI-powered technologies across the fleet.

Industry-leading ROE, resilient free cash flow and visible revenue coverage enabled ADNOC Drilling to convert scale into shareholder returns, while supporting ADNOC’s production capacity growth through faster well delivery, lower unit costs and advanced technology deployment.

Commenting on the results, Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said “2025 was a defining year for ADNOC Drilling. Our record-breaking results were delivered by our people, whose discipline, innovation and commitment to operational excellence and safety underpin every milestone we achieve."

“Through execution excellence, technology‑led efficiency and a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operations, we continue our transformation into the region’s most advanced energy services company,” he added.

The Board of Directors has recommended a 4Q 2025 dividend of $250 million (approximately 5.7 fils per share), expected to be distributed in the second half of April 2026.

This – together with the prior payments – brings total FY 2025 dividends to $1.0 billion, in line with the company’s enhanced progressive dividend policy.

All dividend declarations, including the proposed annual dividend floor for 2026 and the company’s planned minimum aggregate distributions of approximately $6.8 billion for 2025-2030, remain subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meetings of the Company.

For 2026, and in line with the dividend policy, the company set an annual dividend floor of $1.05 billion, representing a year-on-year dividend growth supported by strong cash generation, a robust balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation.

Under the multi-year dividend framework announced at the ADNOC Investor Majlis in October 2025, the company’s targeted minimum of $6.8 billion in cumulative dividends from 2025 to 2030 provides long-term visibility for shareholders, equating to approximately AED1.56 per share and an implied cumulative yield exceeding 28 percent, calculated based on market data as of 11th February 2026.