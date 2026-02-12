Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the first event of its kind in the Middle East.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab toured Zayed Sports City, where he witnessed the tennis tournament and noted the competitive atmosphere and interaction of athletes from different age groups, commending participants for advancing the long-term development of sport in Abu Dhabi and leaving an enduring legacy of lifelong wellness.

He also visited ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where he watched the badminton final and table tennis competitions, and met with organisers, participating entities and volunteers, emphasising their contributions to fostering bonds across generations and cultures, while harnessing sport to build stronger, socially engaged communities.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised organisers for successfully showcasing Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in hosting world-class, multi-sport events, and for introducing six traditional competitions into the programme that promote UAE national identity.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will continue until 15th February at several locations across the emirate, reflecting Abu Dhabi's readiness and organisational capabilities, and underscoring its position as a leading global destination for the hosting of major sporting events.