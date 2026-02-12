Deep-rooted fraternity drives UAE-Kuwait relations forward: Kuwaiti Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jamal Muhammad Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait share deep-rooted and growing fraternal ties.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a reception hosted by the the Kuwaiti Embassy in Abu Dhabi to mark the 65th National Day and the 35th anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation, Al Ghunaim said that this year’s National Day celebrations carry special significance.

He highlighted the launch of the “UAE–Kuwait Relations Week" initiative, which featured a series of events reflecting the strength of bilateral ties and saw broad community participation.

Al Ghunaim said relations between the two countries are built on longstanding historical and humanitarian bonds, underpinned by mutual respect and shared interests. He added that the strong attendance at the celebration underscored Kuwait’s place in the UAE and the commitment of both sides to further cooperation and partnership across various sectors.

He said continued progress in joint initiatives and development partnerships reflects the shared vision of the leaderships of the two countries, and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.