Second Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer to take place in April

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Polynome AI Academy and Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) have unveiled the expanded global list of instructors for the second cohort of their Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer (CAIO), featuring leaders from NVIDIA, Mubadala, BCG, G42, AI71, and leading research institutions.

The intensive programme, running from 10th to 21st April, in Abu Dhabi, was created in response to a growing need among governments and large enterprises for structured AI leadership.

It aims to equip Chief AI Officers and senior executives with the governance frameworks, operating models, and decision-making structures required to lead AI at both organisational and national scale.

"The first cohort confirmed what we’ve long believed: the CAIO role requires a dedicated programme built for the realities of leading AI at scale," said Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group. "Executives came to Abu Dhabi and left with actionable strategies they are already putting into practice. The tools are ready, and by 2027, AI is expected to guide half of all business decisions. The focus now is on equipping organisations with the framework to confidently execute AI-driven decisions. Cohort 2 builds on this momentum with a refined curriculum and fresh global perspectives."

"The first cohort demonstrated the demand we anticipated; top executives across the region recognise that AI strategy cannot simply be delegated," commented Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of Abu Dhabi School of Management. "The programme continues to evolve, providing an immersive experience that equips leaders with the skills and insights to navigate AI adoption successfully and translate technological potential into real business impact."

The first Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer, held in November 2025 at Abu Dhabi School of Management, enrolled 35 C-suite executives and senior technology leaders.

Participants completed 10 modules covering AI strategy, sovereign AI infrastructure, governance frameworks, agentic systems, Arabic NLP, AI investment strategy, and enterprise deployment methodology — combined with site visits to the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Core42's Khazna Data Centre, and ADNOC, as well as executive roundtables with policymakers.

"The Executive Chief AI Programme is unlike any course I’ve attended," said Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, Chairman, DNA Investments. "It brings us directly to the AI creators, experts, and leaders, giving insight into the real challenges and the evolving landscape of AI. One of the most important lessons is that this field is constantly changing, so we must continually reinforce our knowledge and update our teams. AI is set to transform the way we do business; it’s a truly historic moment, and staying ahead is essential."

The confirmed instructors list for Cohort 02 brings together leading voices from across the global AI ecosystem, spanning sovereign investment, national-scale AI architecture, enterprise strategy, and frontier research.

The Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer is a 10-day intensive comprising 10 modules, executive seminars, case labs, operating model workshops, site visits to UAE AI institutions.

Early-bird enrolment for Cohort 2 is now open at https://polynome.ai/form.