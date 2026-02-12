Italian industrial output falls 0.2% in 2025

ROME, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian industrial output decreased by 0.2 percent in 2025, following much steeper falls of 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in 2024 and 2023, data showed on Wednesday.

The country's industrial output fell 0.4 percent in December compared to the previous month, but it still rose in the fourth quarter and was up year-on-year, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said.

Moreover, on a work day-adjusted, year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 3.2 percent in December following a 1.4 percent rise in November, in tentative signs of recovery.