GPSSA Board reviews 2025 achievements, approves AI-driven strategy

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired by Mubarak Rashid Al Mansoori, has reviewed GPSSA’s key achievements in 2025 and approved a forward-looking strategic plan during its first meeting of 2026.

The plan focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the pension system and ensure financial stability for future generations.

The Board highlighted the significant progress made in 2025, which marked a pivotal step towards building a sustainable and integrated pension system. Updates on the GPSSA 2023-2026 strategy were also discussed, with a focus on ensuring the financial sustainability of pension funds, optimising investment management, and developing flexible policies that adapt to economic and demographic shifts.

Al Mansoori commended GPSSA’s accomplishments, stating, “The outstanding results achieved in 2025, including investment, service improvements, and an increase in the number of insured members, reflect the success of a clear and robust strategy centred on financial sustainability, proactive services, and institutional agility. We are committed to building on this momentum by harnessing advanced technologies to maximise economic and social impact, ensuring financial security and a dignified life for citizens across generations.”

GPSSA’s strategy prioritises enhancing the customer experience through more accessible, flexible, and proactive services, supported by digital transformation and seamless data integration with partners. As part of this vision, the Board reviewed GPSSA’s comprehensive AI roadmap for 2025-2029, which aims to drive operational efficiency, deliver people-centred services, and enable data-driven decision-making.

Furthermore, the strategy emphasises institutional readiness by empowering national talent in both the public and private sectors, creating a culture of innovation and excellence, and implementing best practices in governance and risk management.

The Board also discussed initiatives tied to the Year of Family, highlighting GPSSA’s role in improving retirees’ quality of life.