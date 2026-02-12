Child Digital Safety Council holds inaugural meeting, sets framework, priorities

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Digital Safety Council held its inaugural meeting today, marking a foundational step in establishing a coordinated national effort to protect children and support their balanced development in the digital world. The initiative is built on a collaborative framework that integrates the efforts of all relevant entities.

During the meeting, the Council outlined its competencies, adopting a governance framework and operational mechanisms to ensure clarity of roles and responsibilities. This approach combines regulatory measures with awareness initiatives, aligning with the Federal Decree-Law on Child Digital Safety.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family and Chair of the Child Digital Safety Council, commented, “In line with the directives of our wise leadership to protect families and children, this meeting marks a pivotal step towards creating an integrated national framework. Our aim is not only to shield children from growing digital risks but also to empower them to harness the vast opportunities of the digital space, thereby strengthening family bonds and contributing to social prosperity.”

She added, “The Council is working to forge a genuine partnership between government entities, digital service providers, and the community to ensure a safe and thriving digital environment that contributes to building strong generations rooted in enduring national values. This serves as a genuine investment in the safety of future generations and the quality of their digital lives.”

The Council reached a consensus on developing a national classification system for digital platforms. This system will assess risk levels, content nature, and suitability for different age groups, while ensuring privacy protection, safe usage, and children’s rights in the digital space.

Discussions also focused on the first priority track, which addresses social media platforms. The Council will further study this track within the approved frameworks to balance protection requirements, the responsibilities of digital service providers, and the role of families in guidance and supervision.

This work is part of an integrated approach that clarifies the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved in child digital safety, including digital service providers, caregivers, and families, each within their respective scope of authority and responsibility.

The Council emphasised the importance of awareness as a key pillar of the digital safety system. This includes supporting awareness campaigns, equipping families with tools for safe digital use, promoting children’s digital rights, and encouraging responsible online behaviour.

This collaborative approach aims to build effective partnerships between government entities, digital service providers, and society, enhancing early prevention, reducing digital risks, and supporting children’s healthy psychological and behavioural development.

The Council noted that the outcomes of this phase will be presented to the Education and Human Resources Council for review and approval, ensuring alignment with national policies on childhood and family.

Moving forward, the Council will continue its work through regular meetings and specialised workstreams, collaborating with federal and local authorities and relevant partners to establish a comprehensive system that enhances children’s safety, supports families, and promotes the positive and responsible use of digital technologies.

Council members attending the meeting included: Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); Lt. Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior; Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education; Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Strategy and Media Policy Sector at the National Media Authority; Ali Obaid Abdullah Makhlouf Al Naqbi, Public Prosecutor at the Inspection and Law Enforcement Department of the Federal Public Prosecution; Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Department – Sharjah.

On 8th December 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Family in the UAE. This initiative came under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry is mandated with proposing, developing, and implementing policies, strategies, and legislation related to building stable and cohesive families in the UAE. Its objectives include strengthening the family’s role in effective upbringing, reinforcing national identity, and promoting positive values and behaviours within the community. Additionally, the Ministry plays a pivotal role in conducting studies and proposing policies and initiatives aimed at increasing fertility rates among families, while reducing the risks of family breakdown and its negative impact on the community, in coordination with relevant authorities.