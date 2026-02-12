Abu Dhabi University organises CASE Middle East Advancement Symposium

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) organised the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Middle East Advancement Symposium on 10–11 February.

The two-day symposium brought together regional and international advancement leaders, development professionals, alumni relations experts, as well as marketing and corporate social responsibility practitioners. It explored emerging trends, innovative strategies and best practices in fundraising, communications and alumni engagement, marking a significant milestone in higher education advancement in the Middle East.

The event saw the participation of 17 universities and institutions from across the region, alongside key speakers and facilitators.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “By bringing together regional and international leaders, we are equipping our teams and partners with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to drive meaningful engagement, strengthen alumni relations, and advance the university’s strategic goals. This milestone not only positions ADU at the forefront of higher education advancement in the Middle East but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading hub for innovation, education, and knowledge exchange, attracting global expertise and fostering collaboration across the region.”

Sue Cunningham, CASE President and CEO, said, “It has been incredibly heartening to see the Middle East Advancement Symposium bring together such a committed and engaged community of advancement professionals. CASE is proud to support our members in the region through programmes that reflect local context while connecting to global best practice.”

The CASE Middle East Advancement Symposium offered participants a structured and immersive learning experience that combined expert-led discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen professional expertise and institutional impact.

CASE is a global nonprofit association supporting educational institutions and advancement professionals in more than 80 countries. The organisation provides frameworks, training, and resources for fundraising, alumni relations, communications, and institutional development.

By bringing the symposium to the Middle East, ADU offered participants from the region a unique opportunity to engage directly with CASE’s global expertise and connect with an international community of advancement professionals, emphasizing the UAE’s commitment to delivering measurable impact for institutions, students, and wider communities.