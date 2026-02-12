11th Nouakchott Festival of Arabic Poetry edition concluded

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Nouakchott Festival for Arabic Poetry concluded after three days, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Department of Culture.

The festival brought together Mauritanian poets, critics and intellectuals, along with participants from Senegal, Mali and Gambia.

The closing ceremony was held at the Nouakchott House of Poetry in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department; Dr Abdullah Al Sayyed, Director of the House; and a large number of university students, writers and lovers of Arabic poetry.

The programme included poetry evenings and a seminar examining structural and semantic developments in the modern Mauritanian poem.

The final day featured a critical seminar titled “Structural and Semantic Challenges in the Modern Mauritanian Poem”, with participation from critics Dr Mohammed Al Amin Al Nati, Dr Mohammed Al Amin Suhaib, Dr Khadija Mohammed, and Dr Ould Metali Lamrabott, moderated by Dr Abouh Belbelah.

Researchers analysed the dialectical relationship between poetic form and content, tracing the poem’s development from its earliest formations to contemporary expressions.

They highlighted transformations in rhythm, poetic language and imagery, alongside growing engagement with questions of self, identity and social change.

Contributors stressed that the modern Mauritanian poem represents not merely a formal shift but an aesthetic awareness that reshapes the relationship between structure and meaning, seeking a new balance between authenticity and experimentation.

Participating poets affirmed that Sharjah represents a leading model in supporting and sponsoring culture, praising the Sharjah Department of Culture and its role in strengthening Arab literary activity.

They also highlighted the important role of the Nouakchott House of Poetry as a renewed platform for poetry and creators, enriching the Mauritanian cultural scene and building bridges between Arab poets and communities.