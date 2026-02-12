CapitaLand Investment opens office at Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has welcomed CapitaLand Investment (CLI), a leading global real asset manager, as it expands into the Gulf’s fast-growing investment market with the establishment of its new office in DIFC.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment operates in more than 270 cities across 45 countries.

The new office in Dubai reinforces CLI’s strategy to serve institutional partners and capture opportunities in high-growth markets where it sees long-term potential.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said, “With its global footprint and deep capabilities across multiple real asset classes, CLI is well positioned to leverage DIFC’s platform as it expands into the region’s fast growing investment and real estate market."

John Woo, Senior Executive Officer, CapitaLand (DIFC) Limited, said, “CLI’s presence in DIFC marks a strategic step in our expansion in the Gulf region and broadens our global network of institutional and accredited investors. DIFC’s strong governance and robust regulatory framework align with our commitment to building trusted, long-term partnerships.”