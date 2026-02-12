Fifth edition of TIPCAL concludes with global participation

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the International Programme for Civil Aviation Leaders (TIPCAL), organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in cooperation with the Government Experience Exchange Office, concluded successfully.

It featured 21 interactive dialogue and discussion sessions, with the participation of a large number of government officials, including ministers, directors-general, and decision-makers from civil aviation authorities and ministries around the world.

This edition was held concurrently with the World Governments Summit, providing participants with the opportunity to attend select summit sessions and events, and to benefit from a high-level platform for strategic discussions and the exchange of best practices in governance and innovation.

The programme, which ran from 3rd to 6th February, focused on highlighting the exchange of expertise in areas related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the aviation sector, the integration of the aviation and tourism sectors, global trends in strategic planning, and sustainable aviation.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA, said, "Civil aviation today is far more than a means of transport; it is a central driver in shaping the future of cities, economies, and communities. Programs like (TIPCAL) enable the UAE to strengthen global strategic partnerships and facilitate the exchange of expertise in AI, advanced air mobility, and sustainability, ensuring that aviation becomes a catalyst for progress, innovation, and global connectivity."

He added, "This programme reflects the UAE’s vision that civil aviation is not a standalone sector but a key driver for sustainable development, enhancing the readiness of communities and the economy for an integrated, innovation-driven future."

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Globally, the aviation sector accounts for approximately 2.5% of total emissions. In the UAE, we recognise both the responsibility and the opportunity this presents. Through sustained investment in sustainable aviation fuels, advanced infrastructure, and innovation across our aviation ecosystem, we are actively working to reduce the sector’s environmental impact while supporting its continued growth. Equally important are global knowledge-sharing platforms, such as the TIPCAL, which play a vital role in fostering collaboration, aligning international best practices, and empowering current and future leaders to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable aviation sector worldwide.”

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, affirmed, “The United Arab Emirates’ agile legislative ecosystem stands as one of the foremost enablers of growth and competitiveness across key sectors. Through qualitative programs such as the International Civil Aviation Leaders Programme, is cultivating a new generation of leaders that utilise legislation as a strategic instrument that integrates with innovation and sustainability, thereby strengthening the country’s position as a leading global hub in civil aviation and an active partner in shaping the future of this vital sector at the international level.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasised the importance of the programme, stating, "TIPCAL serves as a unique platform that brings together global expertise and opens new avenues for strategic collaboration in the sector. Through this edition, the GCAA reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation, adopting advanced technologies, and enhancing international competencies, contributing to the development of civil aviation and preparing it to meet future challenges while promoting sustainable growth."

Over the course of seven days, the programme brought together a distinguished group of UAE ministers and senior government officials. The agenda reflected the UAE’s integrated vision for advancing government services and civil aviation, highlighting excellence and competitiveness in the UAE aviation sector, showcasing the nation’s leading experience in enhancing its international standing, and emphasising government innovation. It also addressed the contributions of aviation, tourism, and air transport to sustainable economic growth, explored digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence in improving aviation operations and operational efficiency, in addition to fostering flexible management practices and creating an environment conducive to technological innovation across the sector.

The programme has previously achieved great success across its four prior editions, attracting wide participation from regional and international stakeholders, solidifying its position as a leading platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in civil aviation.