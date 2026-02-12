Jordan’s Al Fuheis completes hat-trick with third AWST 2026 basketball championship

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan’s Al Fuheis Club completed a flawless run to the gold medal in the basketball competition at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026), closing out the tournament on Wednesday with a commanding victory and an unblemished record of six wins from six matches.

The Jordanian side, the reigning champions of the last two editions, topped the standings with 12 points, underlining their control of the competition from start to finish.

Head-to-head results decided the remaining podium places after Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Kuwait’s Al Fatat Club, and Tunisia’s Al Amal finished level on 10 points, each recording four wins and two losses.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club claimed the silver medal, Kuwait’s Al Fatat took bronze, and Al Amal of Tunisia dropped to fourth place. The rankings were determined by point difference in the head-to-head matches among the three tied teams, with results calculated only from their games against one another.

The medal ceremony was held at Al Batayih Cultural & Sports Club in the presence of Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the oversight and follow-up committee of AWST, and Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Anzi, Secretary-General of UANOC, Tamer Gomaa, Representative of the League of Arab States and Member of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chair of AWST Supreme Organising Committee and Chair of the Executive Committee, Moza Al Shamsi, AWST Director.

Wednesday’s schedule featured three final matches with Al Fuheis playing against Al Amal. Despite the Tunisians’ height advantage, the Jordanians imposed themselves through disciplined, tight marking and rapid transitions. The reigning champions led 64–36 after three quarters and finished strongly to secure an 88–59 victory, emphatically sealing their unbeaten championship.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club followed with a controlled performance against Bahrain’s Al Hala Club. The Emirati side raced into a 21–12 first-quarter lead and effectively decided the contest with a dominant second period, going into the break at 35–15. Sharjah maintained pace through the third quarter to lead 57–32, before Al Hala mounted a late response that narrowed the final margin to 70–54.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Al Fatat set the tone early against Iraq’s Gaz Al Shamal, using physical dominance and tempo to build a decisive 55–28 lead by half-time. Despite moments of resistance and several well-taken three-pointers from the Iraqi side, missed free throws prevented any sustained momentum shift. Al Fatat continued to pull away in the second half, leading 78–44 after three quarters before closing out a comprehensive 101–74 win.