UAE Floating Hospital receives 6 new cases from Gaza in 24 hours, total reaches 22 in less than week

AL ARISH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital at Al Arish Port continues to receive injured and ill patients arriving from the Gaza Strip, along with their companions, to provide them with the necessary medical care, as part of the ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts of the UAE to support the Palestinian people.

Over the past 24 hours, the hospital received six patients with various medical conditions and injuries, in addition to their companions, bringing the total number of cases admitted to 22 in less than a week. Medical teams have affirmed the hospital’s full readiness to receive additional cases and deliver treatment services in accordance with the highest approved medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital is staffed by specialised medical and nursing personnel and provides radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services, contributing to the delivery of comprehensive healthcare to referred cases and helping alleviate the suffering of patients and their companions amid challenging humanitarian conditions.