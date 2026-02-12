Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Türkiye

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today in Abu Dhabi Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the Turkish Ambassador exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to enhance and further develop the bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits the two friendly countries and peoples.