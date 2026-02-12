UAE Labour Market: A pioneering model in social security, protecting workers’ entitlements

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the social security system for workers in the labour market has made ground-breaking achievements, reporting remarkable results in terms of protecting workers’ financial entitlements and enhancing their awareness over the past year (2025).

Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, affirmed that the positive results recorded in 2025 reflect the Ministry’s commitment to establishing a safe, stable, and sustainable work environment that provides a high quality of life for workers, ensures their wellbeing, and protects their rights while maintaining a fair balance with those of their employers, which, in turn, supports efforts to achieve national strategic directions and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

“The success achieved in 2025 confirms the effectiveness of the comprehensive strategy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has implemented in the labour market, which prioritises establishing sustainable partnerships with federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector,” Alshehhi explained. “These results support efforts to implement legislation, ensure compliance, and optimise the execution of initiatives and programmes aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s role as a pioneering model in protecting workers’ rights.”

The Ministry revealed that approximately one million workers had participated in 100 celebratory events organised over the past year in collaboration with partners in the federal and local government sectors and the private sector across 30 locations nationwide. These events engaged workers during national occasions and holidays, in an effort to enhance their social inclusion and promote their wellbeing. The celebrations reported a 95% satisfaction rate among workers, and included gifts and valuable prizes worth around AED10 million.

Meanwhile, workers registered in the Wage Protection System (WPS) accounted for 99% of the total workforce in the private sector. The Workers Protection Programme reported the same figure (99%), with more than 38,000 workers benefiting from it. The average amount paid to each worker was around AED9,000, with a total payout value exceeding AED300 million by the end of 2025.

Moreover, workers registered in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme accounted for 90% of the total eligible workforce by the end of last year. The programme has paid more than AED350 million in total as compensations for workers who lost their jobs since the system came into effect at the beginning of 2024 and until the end of 2025.

With regards to awareness programmes, which the Ministry provides in 17 different languages, 100% of eligible workers completed mandatory guidance sessions by the end of 2025, while the number of beneficiaries from specialised awareness programmes exceeded 3 million workers during the past year.

Last year’s results also demonstrated the success of the partnership approach that the Ministry implements in its collaborations with the private sector, which allowed for enhancing social responsibility efforts and increasing compliance among establishments with protection standards and initiatives. Additionally, the results highlighted the efficiency of MoHRE’s digital and field inspection system, where 99% of private sector companies complied with the requirements of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, while more than 10,000 rest stations were set up around the country for delivery riders.

Lastly, and driven by its firm conviction in the importance of providing labour accommodations that comply with occupational health and safety standards, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reported that the number of companies registered in its Labour Accommodation System surpassed 2,700 by the end of 2025, allowing nearly 1.9 million workers to benefit from quality accommodations offering the highest standards of comfort, health, and safety.