Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment activates all services at Dubai Integrated Housing Centre

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has announced the activation of its entire range of housing services at the Dubai Integrated Housing Centre, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing service delivery systems and the customer experience in line with the highest government standards.

The activation of services at the Centre reflects the Establishment’s continuous efforts to improve the efficiency of service channels and enable customers to complete their housing transactions with ease and clarity, within an integrated service environment that caters to the needs of various beneficiary segments and meets their aspirations.

Located in Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, the Dubai Integrated Housing Centre provides customers with access to the full set of services offered by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, bringing together services previously available across multiple service centres under one roof. The Centre supports greater service integration, enhances customer convenience, and strengthens the overall efficiency and quality of service delivery.

The Dubai Integrated Housing Centre offers a comprehensive range of housing services covering all stages of the housing journey, including grant services, housing finance solutions, and a variety of complementary support services, ensuring service inclusiveness, procedural flexibility, and swift processing, in accordance with the highest quality benchmarks.

The Centre focuses on simplifying procedures, raising service efficiency, and ensuring seamless integration across services, thereby strengthening levels of satisfaction and trust in the housing services provided.

The activation of services at the Dubai Integrated Housing Centre embodies the Establishment’s commitment to developing an integrated, customer-centric service model that supports the stability of Emirati families and improved quality of life through the provision of comprehensive and sustainable housing solutions, in line with the goals of the Year of Family and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiative aligns with the Establishment’s vision to advance excellence in government service delivery and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading model in service quality and government innovation.