Umm Al Emarat aid ship sets sail for Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The aid ship “Umm Al Emarat” has set sail for the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts of the United Arab Emirates to support the Palestinian people, coinciding with the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This initiative falls within the UAE’s humanitarian framework aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians and meeting essential needs amid the challenging humanitarian conditions.

Sixteen charitable and humanitarian organisations from across the UAE’s emirates contributed to preparing the ship’s cargo, which totals more than 7,300 tonnes of various aid supplies. These include food items, shelter materials, and medical supplies, helping to support food security and strengthen the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of affected families in the Gaza Strip.

The food assistance includes food parcels, supplies to support community kitchens, and dates. Shelter aid includes Eid clothing, relief kits, tents, and essential household supplies, all aimed at promoting dignified living conditions for affected families.

The “Umm Al Emarat" aid ship, the 13th vessel dispatched by the UAE to the Gaza Strip, is part of the ongoing maritime humanitarian bridge to support the Palestinian people and reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to address humanitarian needs during this critical period.

On the medical front, the ship carries a range of medical equipment and supplies, including ventilators, medical tables and beds, medical chairs, protective masks, and air purification devices, in support of the healthcare sector and to enhance the capacity of medical facilities to respond to urgent needs amid difficult health conditions.