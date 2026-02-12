H&H, Mubadala partner to launch Eden House on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H&H, a Dubai-based developer, today announced a landmark partnership with Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, to bring the esteemed Eden House brand to Abu Dhabi.

The new development, strategically located on Al Maryah Island within ADGM, the International financial centre of Abu Dhabi, solidifies a shared vision to deliver a new benchmark for sophisticated, high-end residential living while strengthening the UAE's luxury residential ecosystem.

This strategic venture marks the expansion of H&H’s flagship Eden House brand, extending its philosophy of understated elegance and thoughtful design into the heart of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant financial and lifestyle district.

Designed by Dxb Lab, the new Eden House on Al Maryah Island will occupy a prime plot, offering residents an integrated metropolitan living experience.

The development will feature over 200 exclusive residential units across 60 floors, with a floor-to-ceiling height of 3 metres. This ensures light-filled, airy interiors that genuinely evoke a sense of spaciousness and residential comfort further enhancing the live-work lifestyle offering supporting the continued growth of ADGM's financial ecosystem.

Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said, “As the birthplace of Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination, Al Maryah Island reflects Mubadala’s long-term commitment to shaping globally competitive, future-ready destinations. Over the past 15 years, the island has grown from an ambitious vision into one of the region’s most dynamic financial and lifestyle hubs. This development marks an important new phase in that journey, unlocking one of the island’s key remaining landbanks and accelerating its continued evolution. Through our partnership with H&H and the introduction of Eden House, we are strengthening Al Maryah Island’s residential and retail offering alongside its established commercial core—enhancing its appeal as a place to live, work and invest, and reinforcing its central role in Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and long-term growth.”

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman and Co-founder of H&H, said, “This partnership with Mubadala is a pivotal moment for H&H, marking the expansion of the Eden House brand into a market that deeply appreciates long-term value and quality. Eden House is more than a development; it is a way of living shared by those who value authenticity, connection, and quiet confidence. We are excited to bring this experience to ADGM - Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant community and one of the world’s largest financial districts."

The new Al Maryah Island development is set to embody this vision as a refined urban sanctuary, poised to serve the discerning local and international clientele of the capital.