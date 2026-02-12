Hamad Al Sharqi receives Saleh Al Sharqi, National Bank of Fujairah Board

FUJAIRAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, commended the growing role of the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) in enhancing its banking services and expanding support for priority sectors, foremost among them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad noted that the bank’s achievements reflect the strength of its strategy, the solidity of its financial position and the efficiency of its operational performance, contributing effectively to advancing sustainable economic development.

This came during a meeting at Al Rumailah Palace with Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the National Bank of Fujairah, Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamad was briefed by Sheikh Saleh Al Sharqi on the bank’s new strategy and the notable progress in its operational performance, following the bank’s achievement of net profits amounting to AED1.2 billion in 2025, reflecting its resilience and disciplined execution of strategic priorities and reinforcing its position within the banking sector.

For his part, Sheikh Saleh Al Sharqi expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for the warm reception and continued support, affirming that His Highness’s backing represents a key pillar in strengthening the bank’s trajectory and consolidating its ability to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan.