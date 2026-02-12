Memorandum of Agreement signed for implementation of Airspace Restructuring Project - Phase 4

ABU DHABI,12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In a strategic and innovative step reflecting the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the aviation sector, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and representatives of the civil aviation authorities and departments and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed the Memorandum of Agreement for the implementation of Phase Four of the Airspace Restructuring Project.

The agreement is the main instrument for managing the financial, legal, and technical governance of the project among all strategic partners.

The project comes as an extension of the previous phases, with the aim of supporting the future growth of air traffic in the UAE’s airspace, achieving the optimal use of the airspace, and enhancing levels of safety and operational efficiency, in line with the best practices and international standards adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The fourth phase of the project focuses on developing advanced concepts for air traffic management, improving the air routes capacity, and integrating operations among the different types of airspace users, in addition to supporting the strategic expansions of airports and national carriers.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said, “The fourth phase of the Airspace Restructuring Project represents a pivotal step in enhancing the UAE’s readiness for the future of aviation, ensuring the accommodation of the expected growth in air navigation traffic, and ensuring a flexible, seamless and future-fit airspace system and infrastructure while maintaining the highest levels of safety and operational efficiency.”

Ahmed Al Jallaf, Assistant Director-General - Air Navigation Services, GCAA, affirmed, “The Airspace Restructuring Project is a continuation of the successes achieved in the previous three phases, as we continue with our strategic partners to develop an integrated national airspace management system, and enhance integration among all air operations, in commitment to national and global air navigation plans, which enhances the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in the aviation sector.”

This project is part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to develop the aviation sector, support innovation and modern systems in airspace management, and strengthen the UAE’s role as a pivotal hub for civil aviation at the international level, and to keep pace with the growth witnessed by this vital sector, as 2025 recorded a noticeable growth in air traffic by 6.8%, with a total of 1,098,851 flights, and an increase in the daily average to about 3,010 air movements, reflecting the continuous growth in the aviation sector.