Heart of RAK Quality of Life Series examines how neighborhood design shapes community living in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Heart of RAK, the go-to digital platform launched by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) to cover all matters related to life in the Emirate, hosted the latest edition of its Quality of Life Series, bringing together government representatives and leading developers to explore how the design and evolution of neighborhoods are shaping quality of life across the Emirate.

The Evolving Community Neighborhoods edition of the series explored how planning decisions, shared spaces, accessibility, and design support connection, wellbeing, social bonds, and long-term livability in Ras Al Khaimah as the Emirate continues to grow and diversify.

Delivered in collaboration with RAK Business Group, with RAKBANK joining as the Community Engagement Partner, the panel highlighted the increasing synergy between government bodies and developers, reflecting a shared commitment to ensuring that growth remains people-centered and responsive to the needs of residents. Panelists included speakers from Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Marjan, Al Hamra, and RAK Properties, each of whom shared diverse insights into the physical, social, and cultural aspects of Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving residential communities.

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office and Lead on Heart of RAK, who moderated the session, noted: “As Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve, conversations like these help bring visibility to the thoughtful planning and collaboration happening behind the scenes. Spotlighting this work allows current and future residents to better understand the care and coordination shaping their communities. The Quality of Life Series exists to create dialogue and raise awareness around these collective efforts.”

Aaesha Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Urban Development Sector at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, emphasised the importance of people-centric planning: “At Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, when we plan neighborhoods, we go beyond zoning and regulations to focus on how people live every day.

A good neighborhood is one where residents feel comfortable, connected, safe, and proud to call it home. Through smart spatial planning, sustainable building standards, walkable design, and equitable access to services, we ensure that both new and existing communities remain inclusive, resilient, and aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for quality of life.”

Speakers from the development sector emphasised the importance of balancing large-scale destination projects with human-scale design. Representing Marjan on the panel was Graham Hallett, Chief Development Officer, who shared insights into how integrated master planning is shaping the Emirate’s evolving waterfront and mixed-use communities.

Commenting on Marjan’s broader vision, Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, added: “The Quality of Life Series is shaped by the strength of our communities and the environments we create for people to live, work and connect. Across Ras Al Khaimah, we are seeing neighbourhoods evolve into integrated, people-first destinations that balance wellbeing, accessibility and long-term sustainability.

Through thoughtful master planning and investment in infrastructure, public spaces and lifestyle amenities, we are contributing to communities that fulfill the needs of today’s residents and continue to enhance everyday living for generations to come.”

As mixed-use developments become increasingly common, panelists underlined the importance of designing neighborhoods that encourage long-term residency and social cohesion. Shadi Al Azzeh, Chief Operating Officer of RAK Properties, reflected: “At RAK Properties, everything we do is the outcome of a collaborative and shared process.

We work closely with our partners across the design and development ecosystem, as well as with our government stakeholders, because our purpose is clear – we are in the business of enhancing lives and places. This thinking ensures that Mina remains a shared, long-term endeavour. Our role does not end at handover; it evolves into custodianship. We look forward to contributing to the Quality of Life Series, as conversations like these are essential to shaping sustainable, enduring communities for all.”

The discussion also acknowledged the evolving needs of long-standing communities and families as neighborhoods change over time. Dilin Varkey, VP of Facility Management at Al Hamra, said: “Quality of life isn’t created by landmark projects alone – it’s built through lifestyle neighborhoods that support families, routines, and relationships. At Al Hamra, we create places where people truly belong, while delivering strong and sustainable long-term returns on investment.”

RAKBANK, the Community Engagement Partner for this edition, shared how financial strategy plays a role in shaping residential ecosystems. Ahmed Hawas, Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Banking at RAKBANK, stated: “At RAKBANK, quality of life begins within our own culture and extends into the partnerships we build across the Emirate. It is a key consideration when we evaluate and support projects, particularly those that foster healthy, connected, and sustainable communities. We prioritise developments that enhance residents’ daily routines and contribute meaningfully to long-term quality of life across Ras Al Khaimah.”

The Quality of Life Series features a calendar of events dedicated to celebrating life in Ras Al Khaimah and spotlighting the people, ideas and initiatives shaping the Emirate. Each edition focuses on a different pillar of quality of life, creating space for meaningful conversation around how Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a connected, livable and future-ready destination.