Halima Al Owais elected Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council by acclamation

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Halima Humaid Al Owais was elected as Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) by acclamation, following the acceptance of the resignation of Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, during the tenth session of the third regular term of the eleventh legislative chapter.

Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of Sharjah Government Legal Department, explained that SCC discussed several items during its tenth session, most notably declaring the position of Council Chairperson vacant and conducting a secret ballot election to elect a new Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson.

He stated that SCC extraordinary session successfully elected a new Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. He added, "On this occasion, we congratulate Halima Al Owais on her unopposed election as Chairperson of the Council, and Rashid bin Howaiden Al Ketbi on his election as Vice-Chairperson, following a direct secret ballot among the members."

Bin Nassar added that the council's law and bylaws were established approximately 25 years ago. This particular session was exceptional and unprecedented, as it activated certain provisions and regulations that had not been previously implemented because there was no perceived need for them. However, the need arose today, and thus the legislation and regulations were in place. The General Secretariat completed the process flawlessly.