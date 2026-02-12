Investcorp Capital reports resilient half-year 2026 results, distributes AED201.6 million as interim dividend

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Investcorp Capital (ICAP) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, covering the six months ending 31st December 2025 (H1 FY26).

ICAP continued its resilient performance in H1 FY26, demonstrating disciplined execution and strong income generation that allows it to remain on course to deliver its FY2026 dividend target of 8% on opening NAV.

Total operating income rose 16% yearon-year to $52 million, net profit remained stable at $27 million. The Company grew its asset portfolio to $1.96 billion, underscoring its ability to generate sustainable shareholder value through thoughtful capital deployment into attractive investment opportunities.

Investcorp Capital recorded a gross operating income of $52 million in H1 FY26, compared to $45 million in H1 FY25. Revenue from underwriting activities remained stable at $24 million, $1 million less than the same period last fiscal year delivering a 10% annualised effective yield. Revenue from co-investment activities increased by 47% to $25 million compared to $17 million in the same period last fiscal year. Operating expenses were lower at $4 million.

The Board has announced an interim dividend for the period of AED 0.092/ $0.025 per share, or $55 million in aggregate (31 December 2024: AED 0.094/ $0.026 per share, or $56 million). This represents half of the Company’s targeted full-year dividend and is in line with the Company’s current dividend policy, which remains in effect through the end of June 2026.Interim dividends of

AED 202 million declared representing AED 0.092 per share.

Sana Khater, Chief Executive Officer, Investcorp Capital, said, “We are pleased to report strong results in H1 FY26. ICAP continues to deliver one of the higher dividend profiles on the Abu Dhabi Securities

Exchange (ADX) and we remain committed to maintaining a competitive dividend payout going forward. Our portfolios continued to perform well, with co-investment revenue up 47% year-on-year. This demonstrates the strength and scalability of our business model as we continue to leverage our global pipeline to generate shareholder value.”