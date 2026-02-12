Mohammed bin Saud, Nahyan bin Zayed crown winner of 12th Million’s Poet

ABU DHABI,12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation, crowned Saudi poet Hussam bin Fayyah with the Poetry Banner (Bayraq) during the grand finale of the 12th season of Million’s Poet. The event took place at Al Raha Beach Theatre in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Private Secretary to the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of the Authority, alongside several officials, poets, and enthusiasts of Nabati poetry.

The final episode drew engagement from millions of viewers who supported the poets throughout the competition. Audience voting contributed 40 points, added to the judging panel’s 60 points, divided equally between the semi-final and final episodes. Following the poets’ performances, the judging panel, comprising Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Dr Ghassan Al Hassan, and poet Hamad Al Saeed, announced the final rankings from sixth place to first.

Saudi poet Hussam bin Fayyah claimed first place, receiving the Poetry Banner and a prize of AED5 million. Fellow Saudi poet Amer Al Aydi secured second place and AED4 million. Kuwaiti poet Hamad Mohayya Al Aybani finished third, winning AED3 million. Fourth place went to Saudi poet Abdulmajeed Saqr Al Azza Al Subaie, awarded AED2 million. Kuwaiti poet Abdullah Mohammed Al Ajami placed fifth, receiving AED1 million. Saudi poet Mohammed Munawer Al Nafi’i came sixth, winning AED600,000.

Over the past 20 years, Million’s Poet, produced by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, has played a pivotal role in discovering emerging poetic talents and providing them with a major public platform. The programme has strengthened the standing of Nabati poetry within the Arab cultural and media landscape and reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier hub for poetry and poets.

Million’s Poet is widely recognised as the largest and most influential Nabati poetry competition in the Arab world. Its success reflects Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision to restore Nabati poetry to its rightful place in Arab culture, celebrating its deep historical roots, authentic identity, and the linguistic traditions of the region.