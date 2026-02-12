EHS signs 11 MoUs at World Health Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) concluded its strategic participation in World Health Expo Dubai 2026, held from 9th to 12th February, showcasing its transition towards an integrated and proactive healthcare model.

The entity presented its vision under the theme “Healthcare Inspired by Tomorrow’s Vision,” reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the national health system’s readiness, accelerating innovation and enhancing quality of life.

EHS underscored its commitment to national health strategies by adopting advanced preventative care models, accelerating AI deployment in medical decision-making, and enhancing integrated, patient-focused experiences. The entity also prioritised empowering families and improving quality of life, supporting the ‘Year of Family 2026’ initiative and shifting focus from service delivery to sustainable health impact.

Dr. Yousif Mohamed AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS, said that joining the World Health Expo Dubai 2026 marks a strategic milestone in EHS’s transformation journey. “We were committed to ensuring our participation reflects a clear national vision for a more prepared, resilient, and sustainable health system,” he added.

“All the projects and initiatives we launched, as well as the partnerships we signed, represent a practical extension of our strategy to transition from a model based on response to one that anticipates risks, invests in prevention, and employs artificial intelligence to enhance quality of life for families and for society as a whole.”

“We are working to turn the outcomes of this participation into actionable programmes that raise the competitiveness of the national health sector and advance the UAE’s position as a global model in innovative healthcare,” AlSerkal concluded.

At the event, EHS highlighted key projects and innovative technologies to promote proactive care and future health sector readiness. The platform also launched initiatives involving the community, especially youth, as partners in shaping future health solutions.

On the sidelines of its participation, EHS signed 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious local and international entities, including the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, University of North Carolina, New York University Abu Dhabi, Erasmus University Medical Centre (Erasmus MC), Apollo Hospitals, Boston Children’s Hospital, NYU Langone Health, and other global institutions. These agreements serve to strengthen the strategic partnership ecosystem, foster an exchange of knowledge and expertise, and facilitate the application of global best practices.

As part of its agenda of events, EHS also organised a youth session titled ‘Youth Innovation for Healthcare’, in the presence of representatives from the Federal Youth Authority (FYA). The session discussed the role of the youth in shaping future health solutions, exploring mechanisms that could be developed to enable the use of technology to empower young people to develop landmark projects.

This vision was translated into concrete action through the exhibition platform, which showcased two innovations developed by EHS’s youth: ‘Decode Me’, a smart tool for analysing facial expressions and understanding the user’s emotional state, converting it into practical indicators that support public health and wellbeing; and ‘Beat your Best’, an interactive device integrating physical and mental health to motivate youth to practice regular physical activity in a fun and interactive style.

Emirates Health Services also hosted the 4th EHS Healthcare Excellence Symposium during the exhibition, providing a platform for sharing expertise and discussing developments in specialised care and medical innovation. Sessions addressed topics such as genomics, gene therapy, precision medicine, and AI in medical practice.