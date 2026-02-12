AD Ports Group joins Africa Ports Development’s 30-year concession for new dry bulk terminal in Douala Port - Cameroon

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has joined Africa Ports Development’s (APD) 30-year concession to design, build and operate a new dry bulk terminal at the Port of Douala in the Republic of Cameroon.

The agreement establishes an investment structure, in which AD Ports Group together with two other UAE investors own 60% of the operating company alongside Africa Ports Development LTD's 40% ownership, implying an effective economic interest of 51% for AD Ports Group.

Based on the ownership of this investment structure AD Ports Group’s share of investment is expected to be around AED320 million (EUR73.4 million), for the development of phase 1 of the dry bulk terminal, which comprises 2 berths and approximately 450 metres of quay wall, with an annual handling capacity of around 4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo, such as clinker, gypsum, fertiliser, and grain.

Construction is expected to take place between 2026 and 2028, in close collaboration with the Port Authority of Douala, to address strong and sustained demand at Cameroon’s principal maritime gateway.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO - AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement represents a strategically important expansion of AD Ports Group’s presence in Africa and reinforces our commitment to developing high-impact maritime infrastructure in high-growth markets, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. The Douala dry bulk terminal will enhance trade resilience, support industrial development, and strengthen Cameroon’s role as a gateway to Central Africa.”

Al Menhali added, “Through our partnership with Africa Ports Development, we are combining local market expertise with AD Ports Group’s global capabilities in port development and operations to support the Port Authority of Douala’s plans to modernise and enhance Douala Port, enabling regional trade and long-term economic growth. We commend the Port Authority for the significant progress achieved in recent years, which has driven strong growth in Cameroon’s maritime sector, and we look forward to contributing further to its long-term development ambitions.

Marc Tabchy, Managing Partner of Africa Ports Development, said, “We are honoured to bring this partnership to life with AD Ports Group, a global reference that shares our firm belief in this project, in Cameroon, and in the potential of the African continent. Building upon the opportunity provided by the Port Authority of Douala’s modernisation and specialisation initiatives, this collaboration establishes a strategic synergy combining our group’s ambition and regional depth with AD Ports Group’s operational excellence.”

Located at the Port of Douala, the largest maritime port in Cameroon, which handles the majority of the country’s bulk imports, and serves as a critical transit hub for landlocked Central African markets, the new terminal will strengthen regional supply chains and enhance the efficiency of key cargo flows. The new terminal will also benefit from strong hinterland connectivity, linking Douala with major industrial centres and regional trade corridors across Central Africa.

AD Ports Group continues to expand its footprint across Africa, building on established investments and operations in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for trade, logistics, and trade-enabling infrastructure across the continent.