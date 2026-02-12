Emaar achieves another record year with highest ever sales, revenue, profit in 2025

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR) reported a solid financial and operational performance for the full year 2025, supported by sustained demand across its core businesses. Emaar’s diversified portfolio and strategic focus on quality, customer experience, and sustainability have driven consistent growth across its property development, retail, hospitality, and international businesses.

According to financial results, Emaar achieved its highest ever revenue for the year reaching AED49.6 billion (US$ 13.5 billion), reflecting an increase of 40% compared to 2024, primarily driven by the strong performance of the company’s domestic operations.

The company also recorded its highest ever EBITDA and Net profit before tax with EBITDA reaching AED25.6 billion (US$7 billion), up 33% year-on-year, supported by operational efficiencies and healthy margins across all business lines and Net profit before tax reaching AED25.7 billion (US$7 billion), marking a growth of 36% compared to the last year.

Emaar achieved its highest-ever property sales of AED80.4 billion (US$21.9 billion) in 2025, an increase of 16% over 2024 sales of AED69.5 billion (US$19 billion), driven by demand across established master communities and successful new launches.

Driven by strong sales momentum, Emaar’s revenue backlog reached AED155 billion (US$42.1 billion) as of 31st December 2025, an increase of 39% year-on-year, providing strong visibility on future revenue at healthy margins.

Building on the dividend policy announced in December 2024 and supported by sustained strong results and outstanding performance, the Board of Directors recommended maintaining dividends at 100% of share capital for 2025.

Emaar Development PJSC recorded another strong year in 2025, driven by robust property sales, steady project delivery, and consistent demand across new launches in the company’s flagship master-planned communities.

In 2025, property sales reached AED71.1 billion (US$19.4 billion) achieving another record performance, representing growth of 9% compared to 2024. Emaar Development’s revenue rose to AED27.5 billion (US$7.5 billion), marking an increase of 44%, while net profit before tax reached AED15.5 billion (US$4.2 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 52%. Together with other UAE based property development operations, such as Dubai Creek Harbour, the Group’s revenue from property development in the UAE reached AED36.4 billion (US$9.9 billion).