ALC launches ‘Arabic Through People of Determination Eyes’

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched a new initiative titled ‘Arabic Through People of Determination Eyes’, in collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The launch marks a notable step reflecting the Centre’s commitment to empowering People of Determination and enhancing their active involvement in cultural and social spheres by leveraging the Arabic language and the arts as a shared human space for creative expression and developing cultural identity.

The initiative aligns with the ALC’s vision to reinforce Arabic as a vibrant and creative language that transcends traditional uses to become an effective tool for empowering individuals and strengthening their participation in society. It provides broader opportunities for People of Determination to showcase their talents and abilities, enhancing their presence in the national cultural movement. This is in line with the UAE’s aspirations to foster a cohesive society based on equal opportunities and support for sustainable development.

Furthermore, the new initiative highlights the Centre’s commitment to upholding its social responsibilities and strategic objectives to make culture and language accessible to all members of the community with no exceptions. It reflects the ALC’s belief in the capacity of People of Determination to enrich the cultural landscape and play an active role in promoting social inclusion through contemporary creative tools.

The collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services aims to transform participants’ creative talents into tangible cultural outputs that can be showcased across literary and cultural platforms. This, in turn, enriches Arabic creative content with unique human perspectives that embody the UAE’s values of tolerance and coexistence.

The first phase of the initiative involved launching a specialised training programme hosted by the Art for All Centre (Falaj), an affiliate of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. Eight students from the People of Determination community took part in a series of intensive workshops led by experts in performing and visual arts. The programme focused on Arabic calligraphy and actor preparation, adopting an approach that blended theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The Arabic calligraphy workshop provided participants with an artistic experience that allowed them to explore the aesthetic, decorative, and expressive aspects of Arabic letters. They learned to use calligraphy as a medium for drawing and for expressing cultural identity visually. The workshop culminated in the creation of individual artworks that showcased the participants' ability to transform Arabic letters into contemporary artistic compositions.

Meanwhile, the Actor Preparation workshop focused on improvisational performance techniques and collaborative scene-building, enabling participants to perform live scenes inspired by their personal experiences. The workshop helped participants develop vocal delivery skills, improve eye contact, and build confidence when performing in front of an audience.

‘Arabic Through People of Determination Eyes’ serves as the foundation for a sustainable cultural project developed by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. It is part of a series of long-term training programmes including inclusive art exhibitions and theatre performances.

The initiative’s outputs will be showcased at the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) in 2026, scheduled to be held from 11 to 20 April, which serves to ensure the continuity of its positive impact, broaden its local and international reach, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of culture and a nurturing hub for human creativity.