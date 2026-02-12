'Emirates Health' showcases digital initiatives at World Health Expo 2026

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The unified national platform “Emirates Health” maintained its momentum on the fourth and final day of the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, where it unveiled innovative projects and initiatives.

The platform also highlighted an institutional model uniting federal and local health authorities under a shared vision, demonstrating the UAE’s leadership and coordination in healthcare and strengthening its position as a regional and global partner in shaping the sector’s future. As part of the event, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched the Behavioural Insight AI Platform, a national flagship project that ushers in the UAE’s shift towards more precise and innovation-driven healthcare models.

The platform utilises artificial intelligence, behavioural science, and big data analytics to support evidence-based health decision-making and develop more effective preventive interventions, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the long-term ambitions of the UAE Centennial 2071 to enhance quality of life and promote longevity.

The project uses behavioural sciences and advanced digital technologies to analyse factors influencing individual health choices, such as daily habits, social and cultural environments, and digital engagement. Insights are transformed into indicators and dashboards, enabling policymakers to design more targeted health policies and interventions tailored to community needs.

The platform supports health authorities in delivering more effective messaging and services by segmenting populations based on behavioural characteristics. This targeted approach raises awareness, improves compliance, promotes prevention, enhances early screening outcomes, and helps reduce chronic disease burdens.

By integrating health data with behavioural patterns through AI-driven analytics, the platform enables authorities to predict health trends, develop evidence-based initiatives, and deploy digital tools that improve user experience and service quality.

In its current phase, the platform focuses on several high-priority health challenges, notably obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. It presents targeted solution models that include personalised smart notifications, streamlined healthcare procedures, and customised awareness content tailored to specific behavioural segments.

Designed with scalability in mind, the platform is set to expand into additional health areas in the future, reinforcing the inclusiveness, adaptability, and long-term sustainability of the national health ecosystem.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said the Behavioural Insight AI Platform represents a significant step toward realising the UAE’s vision, which aims to build a sustainable healthcare system that prioritises proactivity and early understanding of community needs.

He noted that this project is in line with the leadership’s directives, which place human health at the centre of comprehensive development. “The systematic use of data and behavioural indicators paves the way for developing more agile and effective policies, while strengthening the healthcare sector’s capacity to guide preventive initiatives and enhance service quality in a way that supports community well-being and sustainable prosperity,” Al Olama said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which places human well-being and quality of life at the top of national priorities. Behavioural analytics and digital technologies, he said, reinforce evidence-based health planning and improve resource efficiency, fostering a culture of prevention and strengthening service responsiveness. This approach helps maintain a sustainable balance between early intervention and community awareness, further enhancing the resilience of the national healthcare system.

Dr. Shahad Al Naqbi, Head of the Behavioural Insights Section at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that this project enables the Ministry to build precise predictive models based on analysing daily health behaviour patterns, measuring motivations and influencing factors, and linking population indicators with health services data using artificial intelligence.

Dr. Al Naqbi explained that the platform allows decision-makers to design targeted preventive solutions that consider the needs of various segments of society, based on carefully defined priorities that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of health expenditure, supporting phased planning, and improving the quality of outcomes. This is achieved alongside expanding the scope of research partnerships and strengthening integration and connectivity with various entities, in support of the country’s digital transformation agenda, quality of life objectives, and Sustainable Development Goals.

She added that the platform not only analyses big data but works to transform it into smart and simple health interventions that are implementable within health programs, thereby strengthening the transition from diagnosis to evidence-based practical application.

Behavioural insight represents more than just a technical platform, as it constitutes a long-term national capability that shifts behavioural insight from temporary initiatives into a sustainable structure that supports the public health system in both the short and long term, and contributes to making the invisible visible.

On the sidelines, the Ministry of Health and Prevention held a workshop introducing “Hayat”, the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, highlighting its life-saving potential and impact on recipients’ quality of life. The Ministry also led sessions on Behavioural Insights and “Riayati”, the National Unified Medical Record, focusing on the role of data and AI in improving health interventions and supporting data-driven decision-making. The Dubai Health Authority organised workshops on mental wellbeing and emotional resilience using data-driven methods. Additionally, the Emirates Drug Establishment signed agreements with InSilico Medicine AI Limited to boost AI-powered pharmaceutical research, and with the Emirates Medical Association to enhance pharmaceutical security and patient care.