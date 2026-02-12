Muslim Council of Elders calls for intellectual prevention to counter extremism, hate speech

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, affirms that intellectual prevention and the consolidation of sound, enlightened awareness constitute the first line of defense against all forms of extremism, racism, terrorism, and Islamophobia.

In a statement issued on the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism, observed annually on 12th February, the Council emphasised that violent extremism and the rise of hate speech are not confined to any specific religion or culture. It also underscored the importance of strengthening the values of citizenship, entrenching dialogue, respecting diversity, and promoting enlightened religious awareness—particularly among young people, who remain the primary targets of extremist groups.

Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb stressed that the teachings of Islam, like those of all divine religions, were revealed to bring well‑being and dignity to humanity and were never intended to serve as vehicles for hatred, violence, extremism, or terrorism.

He called for unified efforts to promote the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace among all people, regardless of their religions, cultures, or ethnic backgrounds, affirming that this approach represents the most effective path to safeguarding societies and protecting human dignity.

The Muslim Council of Elders has undertaken sustained efforts to dismantle extremist ideologies and correct misconceptions. In this context, the Council has convened seven rounds of East–West dialogue, launched more than fifteen international peace convoys that have reached communities across multiple continents, and organised the Emerging Peacemakers Forum to empower young people to play an active role in promoting the values of peace and coexistence. These and other pioneering initiatives culminated in the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence the Grand Imam Ahmed Al‑Tayeb and the late Pope Francis, former Pope of the Catholic Church.