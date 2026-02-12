UoS convenes conference on future of society in age of AI

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) convened an international conference on the impact of artificial intelligence on society, drawing scholars from 40 countries, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UOS).

The conference is organised by the Research Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences, at the UOS.

The Second International Conference on Applied Research in Humanities and Social Sciences, themed "The Future of Society in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," opened with addresses from UoS Chancellor Prof. Dr Esameldin Agamy and Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer. The three-day event features nearly 300 research papers across more than 45 sessions and workshops, encouraging global discussion on AI’s ethical issues, societal changes, and sustainable innovation.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr Agamy highlighted the unprecedented pace of the development of AI as a transformative force across all facets of life, urging the humanities and social sciences not merely to keep up but to steer its trajectory.

He also stressed the University's commitment to applied research that tackles AI's ripple effects on families, governance and economies, blending interdisciplinary collaboration with evidence-based solutions to balance innovation and ethical responsibility.

Bin Amer, speaking as a keynote, showcased Sharjah Police's proactive embrace of smart digital systems, which anticipate nine future domains through 41 scenarios translated into cutting-edge cybersecurity tools. These innovations enhance response times, service quality and adaptation to evolving crime patterns.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Graduate Studies and Research, underscored the need for multidisciplinary inquiry to grasp AI's societal footprint, while institute director, Prof. Fakir Al Gharibeh noted the event's role in forging academic partnerships. Nobel literature laureate Prof. Abdulrazak Gurnah joined other luminaries, including UNESCO chair Maria Montoya, Lima University President, Norka Patricia Stewart and Oslo Metropolitan University's Oscar Westlund for keynote speeches.

Local institutions including UAE University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Al Ain University, Ajman University, and Sorbonne Abu Dhabi participated.

The "Smart Solutions for Community Security" exhibition showcased partners including Sharjah Police, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Sharjah Government Media Office. Conference sessions addressed topics such as predictive crime analysis, ethical AI in research, green innovations for environmental governance, Islamic and legal applications, and emerging media trends in health and fine arts, all focused on preparing society for an AI-driven future.