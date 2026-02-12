UAE and Ugandan Presidents discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during which they discussed ways to further develop bilateral ties to support the shared development priorities of both countries and their peoples.

During the call, His Highness congratulated President Museveni on his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success in fulfilling his country’s aspirations for development, progress, and prosperity.

President Museveni thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his congratulations and wished the UAE continued progress. He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries and expanding cooperation in support of their shared interests.