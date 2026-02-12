UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Crown Prince exchanged cordial greetings and congratulations ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing their hopes that it would bring blessings and prosperity to the two countries and their peoples.

His Royal Highness conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. The UAE President asked the Crown Prince to convey his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa and his wishes for further progress and growth for Bahrain and its people.

The meeting also addressed the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the joint commitment to further strengthening them in support of mutual interests and for the benefit of their peoples.

In this context, both sides highlighted the steady growth of UAE–Bahrain relations and their shared determination to advance cooperation, particularly in areas that support the two countries’ development priorities and future aspirations.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; several sheikhs, and top officials.

Also in attendance was the accompanying delegation of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Bahrain, which included Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister; General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister's Court; Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Bahrain had earlier arrived in the UAE, where he was received at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.