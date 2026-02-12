Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of WORLDEF Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, affirmed that digital commerce has emerged as a strategic pillar of the UAE’s economic development and a vital enabler of Dubai’s global competitiveness, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for next-generation trade powered by innovation, digital integration, and intelligent supply chains.

H.H. today attended the opening of the WORLDEF Dubai 2026 Forum, the region’s largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce.

Hosted in Dubai for the second consecutive year, the forum is taking place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and organised by Dubai CommerCity, the region’s first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties.

The three-day forum, running until 14 February, is held in collaboration with WORLDEF, the international platform committed to supporting the global expansion and growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies. The event brings together more than 16,000 delegates from more than 80 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, focuses on building an integrated digital economy that anticipates global transformations, strengthens connectivity between logistics gateways and digital systems, and advances agile regulatory frameworks that facilitate seamless cross-border trade while enhancing efficiency and long-term sustainability.

The strategic initiatives announced during WORLDEF Dubai 2026 reflect Dubai’s sustained commitment to advancing a future-ready, digitally-enabled economic model through artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, strengthened international partnerships, and the cultivation of an integrated innovation ecosystem that enables enterprises to expand confidently across regional and global markets, H.H. said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ; Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai CommerCity and Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ); Omar Nart, Chief Executive Officer of WORLDEF; and several Ambassadors, Consuls General and representatives from government entities and leading international digital commerce companies.

Sheikh Mansoor witnessed the announcement of the establishment of the UAE’s first Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre within Dubai CommerCity by IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, which facilitates market access and investment for startups across the GCC. The centre aims to position Dubai as a regional and global launchpad for applied AI innovation, where solutions are developed, deployed, and scaled through a long-term platform focused on sustainable innovation and value creation.

H.H. also witnessed the launch of an economic research paper by Dubai CommerCity highlighting the transition from traditional trade models to integrated, technology-enabled digital commerce ecosystems powered by e-commerce, digital payments, smart logistics, fintech innovation, and data-driven cross-border services. The report also examines the future of economic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022. It highlights building digital trade corridors, integrating digital infrastructure, and establishing trusted frameworks to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions and advance trusted digital trade corridors that enhance regional and global economic integration.

In addition, H.H. witnessed the launch of a joint initiative between Dubai CommerCity and Dubai Customs aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of digital trade and supporting efforts to develop an integrated business environment that facilitates trade flows and enhances the efficiency of Dubai’s trade ecosystem.

The initiative between the two entities includes providing Dubai CommerCity with the digital services of the ‘Shahin’ platform for tracking trucks and shipments, along with smart electronic seal solutions. In support of strengthening supply chain security, advancing digital transformation, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for smart trade and smart logistics services.

The initiative enhances institutional integration between the two entities and provides an advanced digital system ensuring accurate and efficient tracking of inbound and outbound shipments across DIEZ free zones, including Dubai CommerCity, Dubai Airport Freezone, and DAFZ Industrial Zone. It ensures the highest levels of compliance with customs regulations and legislation, accelerating trade flows, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening investor and global business confidence, particularly within the e-commerce sector.

As part of this collaboration, Dubai Customs will deploy the ‘Shahin’ digital platform, leveraging advanced smart tracking technologies alongside electronic seal solutions, enabling 24-hour monitoring of trucks and shipments from first entry point to final destination. The system ensures adherence to approved routes declared in customs data, mitigating potential operational or security risks, and enabling authorities to take timely, data-informed action in line with best-in-class risk management standards.

The platform enables real-time information exchange and the collection of accurate and critical data on shipments, including goods specifications, destinations, and details of transport vehicles and drivers. This enhances risk management efficiency, supports the detection of any violations that may occur during transit, and issues instant alerts in the event of route deviations or unusual activities, enabling the competent authorities to take necessary measures in a timely manner.

In his opening address at the forum, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi affirmed that Dubai has strengthened its position as a global hub for trade, innovation, and digital commerce under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He noted that the city’s role is set to grow in importance in today’s evolving global economy.

He stated that the UAE is advancing the development of a digital, data-driven, and globally integrated economy, positioning it as a pioneer in e-commerce. This progress is supported by tailored legislation that enables entrepreneurs, protects consumers, and allows enterprises to scale with confidence, alongside an innovation ecosystem that includes specialised e-commerce free zones such as Dubai CommerCity.

He emphasised that the UAE views e-commerce as a core pillar of the global trade system and is working to establish a network of digital trade corridors that facilitate the seamless movement of goods, services, and data between nations.

This approach reinforces the country’s commitment to openness, economic cooperation, and the modernisation of supply chains and logistics infrastructure at the global level. He highlighted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements concluded by the UAE include dedicated digital trade provisions aimed at harmonising customs procedures and establishing unified standards for digital documentation, resulting in the creation of more than 40 new digital trade corridors connecting the UAE.

He also commended the initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to establish the first Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre within Dubai CommerCity, underscoring that this partnership reflects the growing importance of research and discovery in achieving the nation’s economic ambitions. It reinforces the UAE’s commitment to fostering an environment that promotes a culture of innovation and excellence, a vision that aligns with the core mission of WORLDEF Dubai 2026.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, stated that hosting WORLDEF Dubai 2026 stands as a testament to Dubai’s forward-thinking vision and its relentless drive to foster collaboration and advance digital commerce, noting that the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 provides a strategic framework to strengthen global connectivity, enhance international competitiveness, and position Dubai among the world’s top urban economies. He emphasised that the forum contributes directly to advancing this agenda, by enabling companies to scale internationally through world-class digital capabilities and integrated trade infrastructure.

Dr. Al Zarooni further highlighted that discussions at the forum underscore the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence, fintech, advanced logistics, and next-generation payment solutions in reshaping global trade ecosystems and strengthening market connectivity.

He noted that hosting the forum reflects Dubai CommerCity’s position as the region’s first free zone dedicated to digital trade and its pivotal role in enabling seamless cross-border operations, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a global capital for digital commerce.

Omar Nart, Chief Executive Officer of WORLDEF, stated: “The presence and participation of leading companies specialising in e-commerce and related logistics sectors directly enabled strategic discussions throughout the forum, contributing to shaping the future direction of these industries and identifying emerging opportunities.”

WORLDEF Dubai 2026 is hosted by Dubai CommerCity, organised by WORLDEF, the international platform committed to supporting the global expansion and growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies, and aims to generate commercial opportunities, strengthen strategic partnerships, exchange expertise, and advance sustainable growth within the global digital economy.