Emirates NBD BoD recognises ICAEW & ACCA qualified UAE National Chartered Accountants

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, the Emirates NBD Board of Directors recognised and congratulated another group of talented Emirati National professionals, who have successfully achieved internationally recognised accounting qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Board acknowledged the dedication, perseverance and commitment demonstrated by the Emirati chartered accountants in achieving this important professional milestone. This also reflects Emirates NBD’s continued focus and long-term commitment to nurturing and developing National talent and strengthening leadership capabilities within the UAE’s financial sector.

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We are extremely proud of our Emirati colleagues who have achieved these prestigious qualifications. Their accomplishments demonstrate not only academic excellence but also the discipline, resilience and professional commitment required of future leaders in finance. At Emirates NBD, we remain deeply invested in building a strong pipeline of UAE national talent, and today’s achievements reflect the success of that long term vision.”

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates NBD, commented: “Developing Emirati talent is at the heart of our people strategy. The dedication shown by these young professionals is truly inspiring, and we are committed to providing them with the tools, mentorship and opportunities needed to excel. Their success reinforces the strength of our in-house qualification programme and our ongoing efforts to empower the next generation of Emirati finance leaders.”