Mansoor bin Mohammed attends opening day of Dubai Games 2026

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today attended competitions held on the opening day of Dubai Games. The seventh edition of the city’s leading team sports event features the participation of 56 cities from around the world and more than 1,600 players competing across 239 teams.

H.H. praised the advanced level demonstrated by the competing teams and the high calibre of performance that reflected the contestants’ physical and mental fitness. He affirmed that Dubai continues to present an inspiring model of a community that recognises the value of sport and is committed to adopting it as a way of life across all age groups and physical abilities.

H.H. also toured the tournament venues and commended the high level of professional organisation, and the close collaboration among all stakeholders to present Dubai Games on a level that matches Dubai’s leading position in organising global events.

The first day featured two high-energy heats of the Men’s Battle of the Government on the tournament’s newly designed course, created to test teams’ focus, coordination and collective strategy. The third heat of the Men’s Battle of the Government is set to take place on Friday, with qualifying teams from the three heats advancing to the Dubai Games finals on 15 February.

The Organising Committee of Dubai Games 2026 said that the strong start to the tournament and the high level of competition and exceptional team spirit demonstrated in the Men’s Battle of the Government, reflect the essence of the Games as a true test of teamwork in pursuit of a shared goal. Achievement, the Committee noted, is not realised through individual strength alone, but through a team’s ability to operate as one integrated unit, maintaining focus and cohesion at every stage.

In its seventh edition, Dubai Games continues its growth momentum, attracting outstanding sporting talents from across the world. The tournament features a total of over 1,600 players across 239 teams in the Battles of the Government, Community, Cities, and Juniors. In the Men’s Battle of the Government, 546 players compete across 78 teams, while 147 female players are competing across 21 teams in the Women’s Battle of the Government. The Battle of the Community welcomes 195 players across 28 teams, while 392 young champions are participating across 56 teams in the Battle of the Juniors.

Dubai Games 2026 has recorded the highest international participation with 336 players from 56 global city-teams competing to earn the tournament title.

This year’s edition is held in Official Partnership with DP World, in Diamond Partnership with DAMAC, Emirates and Beyond Developments, in Gold Partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA, Al Ghurair Group and Unilabs Middle East, and in Strategic Partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

The Battle of the Government attracted strong public attendance in support of participating teams, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects Dubai Games’ success in embedding sport as a core element of the city’s identity. In parallel, the tournament offered families a range of interactive and entertainment activities suitable for all ages, reaffirming its role as a community platform that inspires all segments of society to adopt an active lifestyle and strengthens social cohesion and wellbeing.