Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health sign MoU to support Emiratisation of healthcare professions

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Health, represented by Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the Emiratisation of healthcare professions by supporting Emirati students enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes across various medical specializations at MBRU.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in a shared commitment to developing national healthcare talent. The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of MBRU.

Under the agreement, Dubai Health Authority will cover the tuition fees of a number of Emirati students enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes across various medical specialisations at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, including programmes offered by the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Al Sharif, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, during World Health Expo Dubai 2026.

Dr. Asma Al Sharif said: “The MoU provides significant momentum to our shared efforts to advance the Emiratisation of healthcare professions and equip the health sector with highly qualified national talent capable of achieving the strategic goals of Dubai’s health system.”

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi said: “This MoU reflects our commitment, together with Dubai Health Authority, to cultivating highly qualified national medical talent to lead the future of Dubai’s healthcare sector. By empowering Emirati students academically and professionally in vital specializations, including nursing, we strengthen the integration of our academic health system.”

She added: “The programme will support students enrolled in the Medicine and Surgery programmes, as well as those of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery at MBRU, reinforcing essential healthcare career pathways.”