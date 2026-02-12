Nahyan bin Zayed witnesses launch of Zayed for Good Foundation strategy

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation, has witnessed the launch ceremony of the foundation’s new strategy.

Present at the event were H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of Zayed for Good Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, as well as a number of officials.

The new strategy of Zayed for Good Foundation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, aligns with the UAE’s strategic direction to further entrench a culture of giving and generosity, expand development and reconstruction efforts, and promote stability and prosperity worldwide.

The strategy draws inspiration from the values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflecting his passion, interest, and experience in agricultural and food sustainability, humanitarian and charitable support, crisis and disaster readiness, and the development of resilient agricultural and food systems capable of withstanding climate and market challenges.

It also aims to enable agriculture’s transformation into a profitable and integrated ecosystem that contributes to societal wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of the foundation’s new institutional strategy and its adoption of sustainability standards in giving to ensure a dignified life for beneficiary communities.

This approach follows the humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and implements the inspiring vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that Zayed Al Khair Foundation will move forward in developing humanitarian work across all fields, shifting from traditional charitable programme implementation to sustainable development initiatives and projects that meet the needs of beneficiary communities and ensure lasting impact for future generations.

He added that the foundation’s upcoming efforts will focus on expanding its geographic reach globally, adopting sustainability standards in giving to guarantee a better life for all target groups.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The new strategy reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to achieving comprehensive development for beneficiary communities and delivering innovative, sustainable development solutions for the most vulnerable communities by engaging them in initiatives that support their stability and prosperity.

Today marks the beginning of an important journey for Zayed for Good Foundation toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals by contributing to food security, serving the agricultural sector, integrating environmental protection and sustainable energy elements to address humanitarian challenges, improving dignified livelihoods, and continuing the foundation’s charitable and relief efforts.”

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of Zayed for Good Foundation, expressed his appreciation for the significant support and attention the foundation receives from the UAE’s wise leadership, which enhances its role in advancing the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian vision in achieving sustainable development and socio-economic progress for the most vulnerable populations across continents.

He affirmed that the foundation will work to empower beneficiary communities and improve the lives of millions in urgent need of support, in alignment with the priorities of Erth Zayed Philanthropies in serving humanity.

The new strategy aims to reinforce community stability worldwide through humanitarian, development, and charitable initiatives that adopt an investment-driven approach to community development, ensuring long-term sustainable impact.

The foundation’s new visual identity reflects a deep humanitarian vision rooted in the concept of enduring and continuously growing impact that leaves a sustainable mark on individuals and communities. The foundation’s logo embodies this meaning as a symbol of renewed giving – giving that begins from a firmly rooted value and transforms into tangible impact.

The strategy focuses on four key pillars. The first is humanitarian assistance and crisis response through individual aid, emergency and crisis response, integrated relief, and the implementation of charitable programmes. The second pillar focuses on building resilient and adaptable agricultural systems by supporting technologies that enhance agricultural adaptation, adopting modern technologies and good agricultural practices, implementing soil erosion control systems, agroforestry, and intercropping.

The third pillar centres on resource management and optimisation by promoting digital agriculture, traceability systems, sustainable grazing systems, water resource management, integrating renewable energy sources into agricultural activities, reducing food loss and waste, and adopting efficient irrigation technologies.

The fourth pillar supports the agricultural economy and community prosperity by providing logistics and storage services, agricultural finance services for farmers and producers, digitalising agricultural and food value chains, supporting access to local, regional, and global markets, empowering small-scale producers and farmers to enhance their competitiveness, developing food distribution chains and networks to ensure equitable and sustainable access, and improving seed availability, quality, and productivity.