Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 22nd meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the 22nd meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing

The meeting was the first convened by the Higher Committee following the adoption of the Federal Law No. (10) of 2025 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, which reflects the continuous enhancement of the UAE’s legislative and regulatory framework and its alignment with international best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reinforced the UAE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening and sustaining its national Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework and instructed national teams to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming FATF mutual evaluation assessment, ensuring readiness to achieve positive outcomes that reflect the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the national economy and the global financial system.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chairman of the National Committee, presented the latest developments related to the National AML/CFT/CPF Strategy and Action Plan, highlighting preparations for the mutual evaluation process by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The presentation covered matters related to the adoption and submission of the Effectiveness Report, based on the 11 Immediate Outcomes, as well as the technical and organizational preparations for FATF’s on-site visit in June, reflecting the UAE’s readiness and comprehensive national coordination.

The Higher Committee overseeing the National Strategy approved, during the meeting, the National Proliferation Financing Risk Assessment.This step enhances the understanding of risks and the effectiveness of preventive and supervisory measures related to proliferation financing, in line with internationally adopted standards.

During the meeting, the Higher Committee also approved a periodic mechanism to update the National Risk Assessment for AML/CTF, as well as the National Strategy, every three years. This step reinforces a framework of continuous review and sustainable development, ensuring the ongoing effectiveness of the strategy and its alignment with evolving developments at all levels, thereby enhancing the UAE's readiness and capacity to respond effectively to emerging risks.

The 22nd meeting also highlighted the importance of capacity building and strengthening national expertise through comprehensive training programs, aimed at strengthening readiness and further developing the national framework for AML/CFT/CPF.

Indicators demonstrated tangible improvements in the effectiveness of the national system, underscoring the UAE’s sustained commitment and leading achievements in combating financial crime and law enforcement. During 2025, the competent national authorities succeeded in confiscating assets valued at AED 5.4 billion. In addition, 377 individuals were extradited between 2022 and the end of 2025, underscoring the UAE’s continued support for judicial and international cooperation, which promotes cross-border partnerships that advance regional and global financial security and criminal justice.

The Higher Committee affirmed that the qualitative achievements made by the UAE in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing – through the continued development of legislative and regulatory frameworks and the strengthening of law enforcement effectiveness – have contributed to consolidating its position as a trusted partner regionally and internationally in supporting the integrity and sustainability of the financial system in line with the highest global standards.

The meeting, which was held via remote video conference, was attended by Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Khaled Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates; and Lt. Gen Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Head of Dubai State Security.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Head of State Security; Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing; Aisha Yousif, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment and Ahmed Bin Lahej, Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, were also present.