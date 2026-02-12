Seven new medals for UAE at Fazza International Para Athletics Championships

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- For many years, Maryam Alzeyoudi has been one of the leading figures in UAE women’s Para athletics. A Kobe 2024 world champion, she has become a symbol of determination and perseverance, steadily carving her place on the podium through dedication and hard work.

At the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Grand Prix Dubai 2026, currently being held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Alzeyoudi added the UAE’s second gold medal of the competition.

She claimed first place in the women’s discus F40 event, outperforming Tunisian champion Raoua Tlili — winner of three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in shot put and discus — who finished second. Britain’s Jane Rachel Lake secured third place and the bronze medal.

Alzeyoudi expressed her pride in winning gold at this major international event, stressing that Para sports in the UAE are reaping the rewards of the continuous support provided by the country’s wise leadership. That support, she noted, has played a crucial role in helping athletes reach continental and global podiums.

She added that the achievement increases her sense of responsibility to continue delivering strong performances. “The path to championships is not easy,” she said, “but it is a great motivation for me and my teammates as we prepare for upcoming events, especially the Asian Paralympic Games – Japan 2026.”

The UAE national team also secured six additional medals, including four silver medals won by Mohammed Almazrouei in the men’s 100m T53, Salem Alshahi in the men’s 100m T54, Sara Aljneibi in the women’s javelin F33, and Ahmed Alhosani in the men’s shot put F33. The team also added two bronze medals through Mohammed Alkaabi in the men’s shot put F36 and Essa Almazrouei in the men’s shot put F32.

With earlier results included, the UAE’s total medal tally has now reached nine medals, following Ahmed Yousuf’s gold medal in the men’s 100m and Ahmed Nawad’s bronze in the same event.